Aaron Carter’s Mom Shares News The Singer Has Been Hospitalized

Musician Aaron Carter has been hospitalized.

The news comes after his mom, Jane Carter, shared a photo of Aaron to her Instagram, according to a report published by Page Six.

The photo showed Aaron asleep in a hospital bed.

“Momma’s gonna take care of you,” Jane captioned the photo posted to Aaron’s account.

Aaron is hospitalized at the Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Destin, Fla. Jane also shared she would be taking over his social media accounts for now. (RELATED: Nick Carter Files For Restraining Order Against Aaron Carter, Cites ‘Alarming Behavior’)

“I’m handlin [sic] socials for my son till he recoverers [sic]… -mamma jane,” she tweeted from his Twitter account.

The cause of Aaron’s hospital stay was not disclosed.

Recently, Aaron opened up about his mental illness on an episode of “The Doctors.” During the September episode, the singer listed all of his diagnoses and the medications he takes.

“The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety; I’m manic depressive,” Carter admitted. “I’m prescribed to Xanax, Seroquel, gabapentin, hydroxyzine, trazodone, omeprazole.”

Following his interview on “The Doctors,” Aaron’s brother revealed he had taken out a restraining order against the singer after the “I Want Candy” singer allegedly threatened to kill Nick Carter’s wife and unborn child.