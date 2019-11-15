Chris Wallace: If You Weren’t Moved By Yovanovitch Testimony, ‘You Don’t Have A Pulse’

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace claimed Friday that “if you are not moved by the testimony of Marie Yovanovitch today, you don’t have a pulse.”

“This is a woman who had served in seven posts for presidents of both parties over more than 30 years, hardship posts, places like Somalia,” Wallace stated. “She tells the story of being a leading fighter against corruption in Ukraine and being called out of a meeting, that was an event at the U.S. Embassy that was to honor an anti-corruption fighter who was later killed because acid was thrown in that woman’s face, and she’s being told by the secretary general at the State Department, you’re going to have to leave, and you’re going to have to leave on the next plane. We’re worried about your security.”

Yovanovitch testified in a public impeachment hearing on Friday, in which she accused Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s lawyer, of leading a smear campaign against her that led to her eventual firing. (RELATED: Giuliani Associates Plead Not Guilty To Campaign Finance Charges)

“The really dramatic moment,” Wallace noted, “is that this wasn’t just testimony about the past. This played out in real time.”

Wallace was referencing tweets from President Trump published during Yovanovitch’s testimony.