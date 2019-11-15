Ellie Goulding Will Perform At Cowboys Halftime Thanksgiving Performance After Misunderstanding With The Salvation Army

Musician Ellie Goulding will be kicking off The Salvation Army charity performance at the Dallas Cowboys halftime show on Thanksgiving.

Goulding will be performing at the halftime show after briefly threatening to pull out of the show, the Salvation Army confirmed to the Daily Caller on Thursday.

Thank YOU @elliegoulding for all you do! Grateful to have you kick off our #RedKettle campaign and for joining the #FightForGood. See you on Thanksgiving! https://t.co/ybQ2O5dxu6 — Salvation Army USA (@SalvationArmyUS) November 14, 2019



“We’d like to thank Ellie Goulding and her fans for shedding light on misconceptions and encouraging others to learn the truth about The Salvation Army’s mission to serve all, without discrimination,” Commissioner David Hudson, National Commander of The Salvation Army said. “We applaud her for taking the time to learn about the services we provide to the LGBTQ community.”

As previously reported, Goulding attempted to back out of the performance after she received backlash for partnering with the The Salvation Army from fans on social media. The “Love Me Like You Do” singer claimed she would pull out of the concert if The Salvation Army did not donate resources to the LGBTQ community. (RELATED: Ellie Goulding Threatens To Back Out Of Cowboys Halftime Show Due To Salvation Army Ties)

“Regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity, we’re committed to serving anyone in need,” Hudson said. “Every day, we provide services such as shelter for the transgender community and resources for homeless youth – 40 percent of whom identify as gay or transgender.”

“Ellie’s performance in the 23rd annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff during the Dallas Cowboys game Thanksgiving Day on CBS will kick off a season of giving that helps support these and many other programs and services throughout the country,” his statement continued.