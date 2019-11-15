James Rosen Responds To Attack From Pelosi Over Whistleblower Question: ‘It’s Called Journalism’

Reporter James Rosen responded to a “personal insult” from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday after the Democratic California congresswoman called the journalist “Mr. Republican talking points.”

Attending Pelosi’s news conference, Rosen asked the Speaker, “I wonder if you could explain to the American people why the legal rights of the whistle-blower should prevail in this political setting over those of President Trump who should ordinarily enjoy a right to confront his accuser?”

Pelosi answered, “Well let me just say this, I will say to you, Mr. Republican talking points, what I said to the president of the United States. When you talk about the whistleblower you are coming into my wheelhouse. I have more experience in intelligence than anybody in the Congress, anybody who has ever served. 25 years on the committee as top democrat ex officio, as leader and speaker.”

The speaker also stated the whistleblower’s role was “to speak truth to power.” Rosen tweeted that he thought his question “was fair and respectful. Her reply descended to personal insult without addressing the substance, and was accordingly beneath her office. I later asked @GOPLeader [Rep. Kevin McCarthy] tough questions. It’s called journalism.” (RELATED: Rep. Jordan Tears Into Impeachment Witness Over Linking Aid With Biden Investigation)

The question I asked @SpeakerPelosi Pelosi as a reporter for @WeAreSinclair was fair and respectful. Her reply descended to personal insult without addressing the substance, and was accordingly beneath her office. I later asked @GOPLeader tough questions. It’s called journalism. — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) November 14, 2019

House Republicans are demanding that the whistleblower appear before the House Intelligence Committee to testify. Committee Chairman Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff has denied that request.