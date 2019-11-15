Jonas Brothers Announced As 2019 American Music Awards Performers

The Jonas Brothers were announced as the performers for the 2019 American Music Awards.

Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced that the brothers will perform remotely Friday, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

The Jonas Brothers’ Boston-stop of their “Happiness Begins” tour will be broadcast during the awards ceremony later this month. The performance will mark the first time the three brothers have performed together for the awards ceremony since 2008.

Nick Jonas performed solo in both 2015 and 2017. Nick was nominated for the Favorite Male Artist, Pop/Rock award in 2015.

This year, the boy band has been nominated for Favorite Duo/Group and Favorite Song in the Pop/Rock category. (RELATED: Jonas Brothers Surprise Cancer Patient Stuck At Hospital Who Couldn’t Make A Concert)

I think they’ll win both awards. This is the Jo Bros’ year. They just got back together which was a huge deal.

We all know that they’re on the rise again. Their “Happiness Begins” tour is one of the best things I have ever seen. They sing all of their new songs from the latest album and spend a portion of the concert singing a medley of some of their greatest hits.

I do wish the concert was going to be live at the awards ceremony, but I guess this works too.