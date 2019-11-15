Max Kellerman Blames Mason Rudolph For Fight With Myles Garrett

ESPN pundit Max Kellerman had an all-time stupid take Friday about the fight between Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph.

The Browns star has been suspended indefinitely after he crushed the Steelers quarterback in the head with his own helmet in a Thursday night win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The film is pretty damning. He took Rudolph to the ground, they started scrapping, Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and smashed his head with it.

Here’s the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

Yet, Kellerman thinks this one is on Mason Rudolph! Watch his absurd comments below.

“[Mason Rudolph was the one who started the fight.”@maxkellerman thinks the reaction to Myles Garrett has been “hysterical.” pic.twitter.com/dx5u0rQJ20 — First Take (@FirstTake) November 15, 2019

What the hell is Kellerman talking about? That whole situation is on Myles, and absolutely nobody else. For the sake of argument, let’s say Rudolph had done something wrong (he didn’t), it still doesn’t matter.

The moment Garrett swing his helmet, the whole situation was one him. It’s one thing to rip a guy’s helmet off.

It’s a totally different situation once you use it as a weapon.

Statement from DE Myles Garrett: pic.twitter.com/nbwGU3p9Hu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2019

The moment Rudolph went to the ground, he had every right to try to get Garrett off of himself. This is the NFL. If you’re going to unnecessarily take out the QB, then things are going to escalate.

All of that aside, it’s still on Garrett for swinging his helmet and nobody else. He’s going to be sitting for a long time, and he has nobody but himself to blame.