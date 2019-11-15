Chilean Singer Mon Laferte Goes Topless To Protest Police Brutality At Latin GRAMMY Awards

Chilean singer Mon Laferte sent a message during her red carpet walk at the Latin GRAMMY awards Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Laferte arrived at the red carpet event wearing a black trench coat, according to a report published Friday by Page Six. She eventually removed the coat to expose a political message written across her chest.

“En Chile torturan violan y matan,” Laferte wrote in black. The phrase translates to “In Chile they torture, rape and kill.” (RELATED: Alicia Keys Set To Host GRAMMYs For Second Time)

The message comes in response to the police response to uprisings currently happening in Chile. The clashes have left 20 people dead and another 200 blind, Page Six reported.

Anti-government protests in Chile reportedly began last month after an increase in subway fare pricing sparked an outcry that has left 20 dead and over 1,000 injured, according the BBC.

The protestors have now demanded social reforms and a change to the constitution. A vote will reportedly take place in April.

Laferte won the Grammy award for Best Alternative Music Album. She kept her coat zipped during her awards speech, where she dedicated her award to Chile.