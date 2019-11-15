Myles Garrett Hits Mason Rudolph In The Head With A Helmet During Wild Fight

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett got into a wild fight during a 21-7 win over the Steelers on Thursday night.

Garrett ripped off quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet, and then proceeded to hit him in the head with it. After that happened, Steelers players took Garrett to the ground and started swinging.

Give the absurd video a watch below. It’s unreal.

Here’s the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

What the hell was Garrett thinking? Does he know in the NFL you can get flagged for breathing on the quarterback too hard?

He smoked Rudolph in the head with the Steelers quarterback's own helmet! He's in major trouble with the NFL. According to Ian Rapoport early Friday morning, the league is looking at his actions for a suspension that will potentially last several games.

From @gmfb: The NFL is reviewing the actions of #Browns DE Myles Garrett for a possible multi-game suspension, sources say. The entire matter will be examined thoroughly. pic.twitter.com/TOEXYqdsGR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2019

How dumb can a person be? I like Myles Garrett, and he’s a great player. That’s why this is so surprising.

He should be much smarter than his actions in the video above. Just next level stupidity from the Browns superstar.

We’ll see what his punishment ends up being, but I have a feeling it’s going to be pretty harsh.