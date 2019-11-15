Myles Garrett Suspended For At Least The Remainder Of 2019 Season

Suspensions have been handed down by the NFL for Thursday night’s brawl between several Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers players, and they are massive.

The biggest suspension went to star Browns linebacker Myles Garrett — he will be out for at least the rest of the season. Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey was suspended without pay for three games, while Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was slapped with a one game suspension and a fine. Additionally, each organization was fined $250,000. (RELATED: Months After Being Homeless, Cleveland Browns Receiver Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi Scores Touchdown)

Steelers, Browns organizations each fined $250,000. Browns’ Garrett, Ogunjobi & Steelers’ Pouncey suspended. pic.twitter.com/HJ4Qnc4xsY — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 15, 2019

Garrett pulled the most disgusting move I’ve ever seen on a football field when he ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and used it to slam him in the head. It was an extremely dangerous move, and Rudolph is lucky he wasn’t seriously hurt.

This was the bare minimum the NFL could do. Garrett should be suspended for a long time. There should be no place for this type of behavior in the NFL.