On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we sit down with New York Times bestselling author Lee Smith to discuss is book, “The Plot Against The President: The True Story of How Congressman Devin Nunes Uncovered the Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History.” We also cover the disgrace of CNN’s Wolf Blitzer using Kellyanne Conway’s marriage and her husband’s as a weapon, and Nancy Pelosi declares President Trump guilty until her proves himself innocent.

Listen to the whole show;

Watch the Lee Smith interview:

Wolf Blitzer made a fool of himself yesterday while interviewing Kellyanne Conway. Using a clip of her husband from MSNBC, Blitzer casually accused Conway of having “issues” in her marriage because the couple disagree on support for the President. Conway ripped into Wolf. It was a low moment in a year of low moments for the liberal television network. We have the audio.

At her weekly press conference Thursday, Nancy Pelosi claimed to have an open mind on the issue of impeachment. She also declared that the President sure looks guilty, but he’s free to prove he’s not – the exact opposite of how our justice system works. Wee play the absurd audio.

Then we talk to Lee Smith about what his reporting uncovered on the origins of the Russia hoax. What is the real origin of the Steele dossier? How did so many of the resources of our spy agencies end up being used against the political rival of President Barack Obama? And just how high of the chain of command did these violations of the civil liberties of Americans go? Lee Smith explains it all in “The Plot Against The President.”

