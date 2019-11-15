Watch Previews For Season 3 Of ‘The Sinner’

Season three of “The Sinner” will arrive in 2020, and it looks like it’s going to be awesome.

As all of you following along already know, I binge watched the first two seasons on Netflix, and loved them both. (REVIEW: ‘The Sinner’ Is One Of The Greatest Shows Ever Made)

I thought season one was better than two, but there’s no question both of them were home runs. Judging from what we’ve seen of season three, we’re not slowing down one bit.

Plot details aren’t really known at all, but it looks like Matt Bomer’s character is going to have a shady character from his past re-emerge and start causing problems.

Watch a couple of the promos below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sinner (@thesinnerusa) on Sep 18, 2019 at 3:30pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sinner (@thesinnerusa) on Oct 17, 2019 at 9:30am PDT

I’ve absolutely fallen in love with this show from the USA Network. Bill Pullman has given us one of the best performances of his career, and the show is addicting as all hell.

Good luck watching one episode and then just stopping. I don’t think it’s possible. Once you fire up “The Sinner,” you’re in for the long haul.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sinner (@thesinnerusa) on Mar 6, 2019 at 9:20am PST

Keep checking back for more details when we have them. 2020 can’t get here soon enough!