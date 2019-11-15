Trump: Republicans Are Being Denied ‘Due Process’ In Impeachment Proceedings

President Trump told reporters at the White House Friday that Republican representatives taking place in the impeachment hearings are being denied “due process.”

“Nobody’s ever had such horrible due process. There was no due process. I think it’s considered a joke all over Washington, and all over the world,” Trump said in the Roosevelt Room. “The Republicans are given no due process whatsoever. We’re not allowed to do anything. It’s a disgrace what’s happening. But you know what? The American public understands it. And That’s why the poll numbers are so good and that’s why other things are so good.” (RELATED: Chris Wallace: If You Weren’t Moved By Yovanovitch Testimony, ‘You Don’t Have A Pulse’)

Trump noted that “it’s a political process, it’s not a legal process,” and that Republicans are “not allowed to have any kind of representation. We’re not allowed to have almost anything and nobody’s seen anything like it. In the history of our country, there has never been a disgrace like what’s going on right now.”

“They’ve taken away the Republicans’ rights.” (RELATED: Yovanovitch Testifies Giuliani Led Smear Campaign That Led To Her Ouster)

Trump noted that Republican members sought permission from Chairman Adam Schiff to question former United States Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanavitch, but were denied. (RELATED: Adam Schiff Refuses To Let Elise Stefanik Question Witness)

He also responded “no” when pressed by reporters if his tweets taking place during Yovanavitch’s testimony were meant to intimidate her.