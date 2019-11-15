Politics

Trump Supporters Tweet Support For Roger Stone, Call For Presidential Pardon

Supporters of President Donald Trump took to Twitter en masse Friday to protest the federal jury guilty verdict for longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. Several even called for a presidential pardon.

The Friday guilty verdict included five counts of making false statements to the House Intelligence Committee and one count each of witness tampering and obstructing an official proceeding. Although Stone could face 50 years in prison, most expect him to receive significantly less as a first-time, non-violent offender.

Many Trump supporters, however, saw the prosecution of the longtime Trump confidante as politically motivated, and were quick to tweet their condemnation of the verdict and support for Stone. (RELATED: John Podesta Takes A Victory Lap After Roger Stone Verdict)

Many, including President Trump himself, decried the double standard:

Others called for a presidential pardon: