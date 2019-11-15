Trump Supporters Tweet Support For Roger Stone, Call For Presidential Pardon

Supporters of President Donald Trump took to Twitter en masse Friday to protest the federal jury guilty verdict for longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. Several even called for a presidential pardon.

The Friday guilty verdict included five counts of making false statements to the House Intelligence Committee and one count each of witness tampering and obstructing an official proceeding. Although Stone could face 50 years in prison, most expect him to receive significantly less as a first-time, non-violent offender.

Many Trump supporters, however, saw the prosecution of the longtime Trump confidante as politically motivated, and were quick to tweet their condemnation of the verdict and support for Stone. (RELATED: John Podesta Takes A Victory Lap After Roger Stone Verdict)

Many, including President Trump himself, decried the double standard:

So they now convict Roger Stone of lying and want to jail him for many years to come. Well, what about Crooked Hillary, Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, Shifty Schiff, Ohr & Nellie, Steele & all of the others, including even Mueller himself? Didn’t they lie?…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Adam Schiff told a lie in Congress to the American people, will he be prosecuted to the full extent of the law?

But Roger Stone is facing 50 years. Such a Double Standard! — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) November 15, 2019

Roger Stone had a Washington DC jury full of Trump Haters! The Judge was a Never Trumper. They only found him guilty because he supports President Trump. UNFAIR TRIAL#FreeRogerStone — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) November 15, 2019

What HAPPENED TO TRIAL BY YOUR PEERS – ROGER STONE was RAILROADED BY A DC JURY FULL OF BUREAUCRATS – in the SWAMP OF WASHINGTON – ADAM SCHIFF has already broken the LAW with more fareaching damage to our nation then Stone ever did yet he can sit there like DESPOT without impunity — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) November 15, 2019

Hillary Comey McCabe Holder Lois Lerner Strzok ALL lied before Congress and did far worse than Roger Stone This is a political prosecution because he was loyal to Trump RT if you want to see Democrats he charged the same way Trump supporters are! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 15, 2019

#RogerStone‘s trial proved that it’s now a crime to help @realDonaldTrump win an election. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 15, 2019

Roger Stone found guilty of lying to Congress during the failed coup attempt by the Democrats and Mueller. Hillary Clinton lies repeatedly, wiped her illegal server, had staff smash phones… She walks free. Where is the justice? — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) November 15, 2019

I was there for #RogerStone jury selection. It was clear from the the public arrest, jury selection, now a guilty conviction, the #DeepState is out to get President Trump and anyone close to this presidency. I can tell you our economy is doing great under @realDonaldTrump. — Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) November 15, 2019

Others called for a presidential pardon:

Roger Stone is another good candidate for a pardon. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) November 15, 2019

BREAKING: A White House petition has been launched calling for the Full Pardon of Roger Stone. A DC jury found Stone guilty of process crimes earlier today https://t.co/RwqQq7fTVo — Botnet Warlord Poso (@JackPosobiec) November 15, 2019

Pardon Roger Stone — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) November 15, 2019

I hired Donald Trump to pardon people like Roger Stone. — Cassandra Fairbanks ????✌️ (@CassandraRules) November 15, 2019