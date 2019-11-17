HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Rolls Nebraska 37-21, Improves To 8-2

The Wisconsin Badgers smoked Nebraska 37-21 on Saturday, and it was beautiful to watch unfold.

RAPID REACTION LIVE FROM NEBRASKA: Wisconsin Badgers smoke the Cornhuskers. Be careful what you ask for! pic.twitter.com/bYiU6fUC0O — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 16, 2019

I can’t tell you all how happy I was to be in the stadium yesterday in Lincoln, Nebraska. After months and months of nonstop trash talking and hype, the game had finally arrived. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I told everybody nonstop all offseason that the Cornhuskers weren’t going to be important in the national conversation at all.

Instead of listening, people just wanted to buy the Scott Frost hype. Not me. I knew it was nonsense, and Saturday was the day of reckoning.

Our defense was porous at times. It wasn’t good, but Jonathan Taylor absolutely lit up the Cornhuskers. It was ugly. Hell, it was borderline cruel.

You can watch the full highlights below.

I wish you had all listened. I really do. I wish I didn’t have to get on a plane and come all the way to Lincoln to watch this game unfold.

You just hate to see it happen! Now, we’re 8-2 and the Cornhuskers are a loss away from no bowl game. It’s almost playing out exactly like I said it would.

Check back tomorrow for my full recap of my experience. I have a lot of things to say outside of the game. Another great weekend for Wisconsin!