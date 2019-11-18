Poll: 70% Of Americans Think Trump’s Ukraine Conduct Was Wrong, 51% Want Him Removed

Another poll released Monday is more bad news for President Donald Trump, as ABC indicated that 70% of Americans think his behavior toward Ukraine was wrong.

According to the ABC/Ipsos poll, which randomly surveyed 506 adults, 51% of Americans want him removed from office altogether. The results of the poll had a margin of error of 4.8 points.

The poll also indicated that 65% of Republicans think that the president committed no wrongdoing on the call.

The president is facing an impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives over allegations that he used aid to Ukraine to try to push the country to investigate Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and his business dealings in the Eastern European nation.

Public hearings in the House kicked off last week in Washington, with House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff seemingly laying the groundwork for a possible obstruction charge as well.

Many polls have shown that Trump is on somewhat thin ice with voters over impeachment. A Fox News poll released this month showed that 49% of Americans want Trump impeached and removed. (RELATED: Fox News Poll Says 51 Percent Of Americans Want Trump ‘Impeached And Removed From Office’)