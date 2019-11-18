Aly Raisman Reveals She Landed Her Role In ‘Charlie’s Angels’ From Twitter

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman revealed how she landed her role in the new “Charlie’s Angels” movie.

Raisman claimed the director of the film, Elizabeth Banks, reached out to her over Twitter at the Time 100 Next event at Pier 17, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

“She direct messaged me on Twitter and asked me to be in the movie, and obviously I said yes,” Raisman told Page Six. “But it was so last minute. She asked me to come to LA to do a cameo. I dropped everything so I could be there. It was my first acting ever.”

“Charlie’s Angels” premiered on Nov. 15 and actresses Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska starred in the film. (RELATED: ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Trailer Gets Released, And It Looks Absolutely Awful)

I haven’t seen the movie yet, but I’m happy Raisman got to do her first cameo ever. Who knows? Maybe we’ll see her get a full role in something soon.

Sony’s #CharliesAngels crashed and burned in its domestic opening ($8.6 million), becoming the third high-profile reboot or sequel in a row to bomb after ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ and ‘Doctor Sleep’ https://t.co/BtrJNE3sXC — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 17, 2019

Even with the star-studded cast, the movie has seemingly been a box-office flop due to people’s disinterest in reboots, Variety reported. I’m not sure who wanted to see another “Charlie’s Angels” movie, but there are just some things you don’t have to reboot.

Occasionally, the original movie was good enough.