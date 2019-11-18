Broncos Player Andy Janovich Suffers Horrific Elbow Injury

Broncos fullback Andy Janovich suffered a brutal injury during a Sunday loss to the Vikings.

Janovich attempted to brace himself while going to the ground against Minnesota, and things ended in absolute disaster. He appeared to gruesomely messed up his arm and elbow. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Mike Klis, he dislocated his elbow. I’d be shocked if that’s all that happened. Give the video a watch below.

It might make your skin crawl. It’s that bad.

This has to be a broken arm for Jano. #Broncos #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/Av5wShF3db — Patron Saint of Ralphie (@SaintWyn) November 17, 2019

It really doesn’t get much worse than that. It doesn’t get much worse than that at all. If that happened to me, I’d probably just die on the spot.

Absolutely unbelievably bad for Janovich. It’s injuries like that one that are just so damn difficult to watch. The video gave me pain!

Now, imagine how much worse it was for the guy who actually obliterated his elbow.

I have no idea what type of rehab you have to undergo for an injury like that, but something tells me we won’t be seeing Janovich on a football field for a long time.

What a terrible sequence of events. One moment you’re running with the ball, and the next you suffer a brutal injury.

Life in the NFL can change quickly. Let’s hope he gets better quickly.