Celebrate Meg Ryan’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Meg Ryan’s birthday on Tuesday.

In honor of the 58-year-old actress' day, we searched the internet to find her hottest and most unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some amazing one over the last several decades.

Born in Fairfield, Connecticut, the "You've Got Mail," star got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she got a small part George Cukor's last film "Rich and Famous" in 1981.

Soon she would appear on the small screen in a handful of series like, "As The World Turns" from 1982-1984 and "One of the Boys" in 1982.

But it wouldn't be until she landed the lead female role in a romantic comedy called "When Harry Met Sally" in 1989 that she would become a household name and worldwide celebrity.

And the rest, as they say, is history. Since that time she's appeared on the big screen dozens of times. Most notably, she starred in some of my absolute favorites, including "Sleepless in Seattle" in 1993 and a fun quirky movie called "I.Q." in 1994.

On top of all that talent, she is still one of Hollywood's most gorgeous leading ladies. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her greatest looks and let us know if you agree.

Here’s to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Meg!