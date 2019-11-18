Criminal Charges Expected Against Two Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Prison Guards

Criminal charges could be filed as early as Tuesday against two of the correctional officers who were charged with guarding convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein at the time of his death.

According to a report published Monday by the Associated Press, two sources confirmed that the two guards on duty the night of Epstein’s death are likely to be charged with falsifying the prison records indicating that they had performed all of the scheduled welfare checks on the prisoner.

Two correctional officers responsible for guarding Jeffrey Epstein are expected to face charges — which could come as soon as tomorrow — for falsifying prison records, people familiar with the matter tell AP (w/ @APtomhays) https://t.co/Okc9cuMC2w — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) November 18, 2019

New: Federal prosecutors are preparing to file charges against two Bureau of Prisons workers who were supposed to check regularly on Jeffrey Epstein the night he hanged himself in his cell The charges are likely to be focused on falsifying federal recordshttps://t.co/mLOI8d6TTk — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) November 19, 2019

I’m only like 50% on the Epstein conspiracy theory spectrum but you will never convince me that the guards did their jobs and Epstein’s suicide was an unavoidable event. At best the guards left him because they despised him; at worst they were bribed or blackmailed. https://t.co/GGaKWxrhyt — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) November 19, 2019

The charges are expected to come from federal prosecutors in Manhattan against the two guards who allegedly failed to check on Epstein every half hour as directed. Both were placed on administrative leave after Epstein's death on August 10.

The Associated Press reported Friday: “Federal prosecutors offered a plea deal to two correctional officers responsible for guarding Jeffrey Epstein on the night of his death, but the officers have declined the offer.”

Epstein’s death was officially ruled a suicide by the city’s medical examiner, but a number of conspiracy theories have been floated in the weeks since, suggesting that the convicted pedophile’s death was not an accident.