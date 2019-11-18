REPORT: Matthew Stafford Could Be Out 6 Weeks With Fractured Back Bones, Might Return Sooner

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford might be out several more weeks.

According to ESPN on Sunday, Stafford’s fractured bones in his back are expected to keep him out for six weeks. However, it was also reported he might return sooner. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not crystal clear what the timeline is at the moment, but it’s clear that he is clearly banged up pretty severely.

At this point, the Lions shouldn’t even bother playing Stafford the rest of the season. We’re 3-6-1. The postseason is a pipe dream at this point.

We’re literally playing for nothing at this point. Keep Stafford glued to the bench and let him heal. What is the point in rushing him back?

The answer is that there’s none.

Jeff Driskel looked solid Sunday in a loss to the Cowboys, but this team isn’t going anywhere or doing anything until Stafford returns.

That’s just the reality of the situation. I’m sorry if that’s painful to hear, but it’s true. He’s our best player, and he has a fractured back.

If that doesn’t make you want to panic, I don’t know what would.

I guess we’ll just wait for 2020! Another year of football and another year of the Lions breaking our hearts. Let’s just hope Stafford recovers. You can’t help but feel bad for the guy.