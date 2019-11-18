Devon Windsor Stuns In Zuhair Murad Wedding Dress To Marry Johnny ‘Dex’ Barbara

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor turned heads over the weekend in her beautiful white wedding gown.

The model, 25, tied the knot waring a Zuhair Murad, according to a report published Monday by Page Six. Windsor and Johnny “Dex” Barbara said “I do” in St. Bart’s over the weekend.

Guests in attendance included Olivia Culpo, Shanina Shaik, and Cara Santana. (RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Arrives In St. Bart’s To Marry Longtime Boyfriend Johnny Barbara)

Windsor walked the aisle wearing an off-the-shoulder, long sleeved gown with a sheer skirt and a cathedral-length tulle veil. The dress on Windsor was absolutely breath-taking and she is obviously one of the most beautiful women in the world. The whole look was totally the best thing I have seen in awhile. She paired the dress with embellished Manolo Blahnik flats, Page Six reported.

Windsor spent the whole weekend wearing white. Her outfits on Friday included a white monogrammed thong bikini along with a white one piece suit as well.

Before her big day, Windsor also sported a silky white dress designed by Jonathan Simkhai valued at $895. She paired the slip dress with a pearl studded handbag.

I haven’t seen a wedding dress this pretty in awhile on a celebrity. Props to her for finding something so intricate and beautiful.