Did Eric Swalwell Just Fart Live On MSNBC?

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell appeared to pass noticeable gas on live television Monday, despite reportedly denying it was him.

The California lawmaker was making an appearance on MSNBC’s “Hardball with Chris Matthews” Monday evening to discuss the ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. Unfortunately for Swalwell, he was the one speaking and observably pausing when viewers heard the noise.

I knew @ericswalwell was full of hot gas…I mean air. pic.twitter.com/Yh792wwJdC — Christian Martinez (@C_RMartinez) November 19, 2019

Swalwell’s apparent antics put him in rare company, at least when it comes to lawmakers allegedly farting live on MSNBC. In 2011, former Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Barney Frank was the club’s first known member. (RELATED: Al Roker Should Never, Ever Talk About Poop)

Swalwell denies it was him. According to Buzzfeed’s Addy Baird, he said it definitely was “not him!!” and that he did not hear it.