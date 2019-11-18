‘Ford V Ferrari’ Makes $31 Million Domestically During Debut Weekend

“Ford v Ferrari” made a ton of money at the box office during its weekend debut.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie made $31 million domestically and $52.4 million around the globe this past weekend. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

The same report indicated that it was a “better-than-expected” debut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FORD v FERRARI (@fordvferrari) on Nov 16, 2019 at 1:00pm PST

I’m not surprised the movie did so well during its debut. I’m not surprised at all. Christian Bale and Matt Damon are the two lead stars.

It’s hard to have a bad movie when you have talent like Damon and Bale leading the way. They’re two of the biggest names in the game for a reason.

Plus, people like films about speed and American power. While I haven’t seen the movie yet, the story it’s based off would seem to be all about that angle.

If you can load up the cast and make a movie about American cars interesting, then people will show up to watch it.

That’s just a fact, and the box office numbers back it up.

Anytime a movie like “Ford v Ferrari” crushes the awful Charlie’s Angel reboot, which this did by a mile, then it’s a win for America.

While I might not see this one in theaters, I’ll absolutely be catching it once it gets a digital release. It’s a badass all-American story. That’s all I need to know.