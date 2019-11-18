Editorial

‘Ford V Ferrari’ Makes $31 Million Domestically During Debut Weekend

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 30: Actor Christian Bale attends The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner)

“Ford v Ferrari” made a ton of money at the box office during its weekend debut.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie made $31 million domestically and $52.4 million around the globe this past weekend. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

The same report indicated that it was a “better-than-expected” debut.

 

I’m not surprised the movie did so well during its debut. I’m not surprised at all. Christian Bale and Matt Damon are the two lead stars.

It’s hard to have a bad movie when you have talent like Damon and Bale leading the way. They’re two of the biggest names in the game for a reason.

Plus, people like films about speed and American power. While I haven’t seen the movie yet, the story it’s based off would seem to be all about that angle.

If you can load up the cast and make a movie about American cars interesting, then people will show up to watch it.

That’s just a fact, and the box office numbers back it up.

Anytime a movie like “Ford v Ferrari” crushes the awful Charlie’s Angel reboot, which this did by a mile, then it’s a win for America.

While I might not see this one in theaters, I’ll absolutely be catching it once it gets a digital release. It’s a badass all-American story. That’s all I need to know.