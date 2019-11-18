Latest Heisman Odds Have The Battle Down To Joe Burrow And Justin Fields

Oddsmakers think the Heisman race is down to LSU’s Joe Burrow and Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

According to the latest odds from FanDuel, Joe Burrow is at -800, Justin Fields is at +700 and nobody else is close. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Even with this being a two man race at this point, it’s still not really close. Fields is a distant second in the odds.

That honestly doesn’t make a ton of sense to me. Fields and the Buckeyes are undefeated just like LSU. The two of them are also tied at 41 total touchdowns for the year.

How is Burrow so far ahead of Fields?

I’m not saying Burrow doesn’t deserve the trophy. He’s almost certainly going to win it, and he deserves it. I’m just pointing out that the odds should be closer.

Fields and Burrow have both put on clinics this season. The fact it’s not even close is a bit mind-boggling.

The good news is that there’s a very high chance these two meet in the college football playoff. The fans around the sport will drop everything to watch every second of that game.

If the Buckeyes and Tigers meet in the postseason, it’ll be one of the most epic games we’ve had in a long time.