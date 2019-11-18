House To Vote On Temporary Funding For The Government Tuesday

The House is set to vote Tuesday on a continuing resolution (CR) to prevent a government shutdown, just days before the government would run out of money.

The CR will fund the government from Nov. 21 to Dec. 20. Lawmakers on both sides continue to fight over what should be included in the spending package, such as funding for President Donald Trump’s border wall, which Republicans have continued to push for.

Democratic leadership in the House put together a spending package in September and gave it to members less than 24 hours before the Democrat-controlled House planned to vote on the legislation. (RELATED: House Democratic Leadership Unveils Last-Minute Spending Package)