Ivanka Turns Heads In Beautiful Ice Blue Top And Skirt Combo At USAID Event

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Monday when she stepped out in a beautiful ice blue top and skirt combo at the USAID event.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in pictures/clips that surfaced on social media showing her wearing the long-sleeve, button-up silk top with a black print and matching skirt that went down past her knees as she joined the Administrator of USAID, Mark Green, to announce future grants associated with the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

.@USAIDMarkGreen and @IvankaTrump announce future grants associated with the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative. pic.twitter.com/tPRznO42ER — The Hill (@thehill) November 18, 2019

She completed the great look with loose hair and high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

.@IvankaTrump: “WGDP, generally speaking, was the first-ever all-of-government approach to women’s economic empowerment in the developing world.” pic.twitter.com/cao4Mk6Rta — The Hill (@thehill) November 19, 2019

Speaking to the group, Ivanka shared that “WGDP, generally speaking, was the first-ever all-of-government approach to women’s economic empowerment in the developing world.”(RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

HAPPENING NOW: @IvankaTrump says, “Women support other women… and vouch for one another.” She’s speaking at a @USAID event announcing more funding for the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative. #WGDP @EWTNNewsNightly pic.twitter.com/vXfS9MHL8K — Toby Capion (@TobyCapion) November 18, 2019

#RT @IRPublicAffairs: .@IslamicRelief joins @USAID Administrator Green & Ivanka Trump for the Women’s Global Development & Prosperity Forum event following the global technical conference ‘Breaking Gender Barriers’ pic.twitter.com/P6RUEuyBig — Islamic Relief USA (@IslamicRelief) November 18, 2019

The first daughter’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Most recently, she wowed when she showed up wearing a gorgeous vanilla top and pants combo during her trip to Morocco.

