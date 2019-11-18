‘Fox And Friends’ Host Jedediah Bila Announces Life-Changing News

Jedediah Bila got everyone’s attention Monday when she shared a sweet picture on Instagram of her holding her newborn son, announcing he was finally here.

"He's here! Meet our little nugget, Hartley Luca," the 40-year-old "Fox and Friends" co-host captioned her post. "We are already so obsessed with him! Full link in my bio from @people with some baby details and photos!"

"We love him so much already," she added. "Sorry I've been so quiet, juggling a lot of new baby tasks and healing from labor & delivery."

Bila continued, “My labor story was WILD, will share it with you all soon—in addition to more pics and video! Love you all for your wonderful messages. Hartley says thank you too!”

In the article, the former “View” co-host explained that she gave birth to her and husband Jeremy Scher’s son on Friday. He weighed in at 6 lbs, 8 oz.

“He is already the light of our lives and has the gentlest spirit!” the couple shared with the outlet. “We are so filled with love for him.”

It comes after Bila shared the exciting news that she was expecting back in May with the “Fox and Friends” audience.

“I have a little bun in the oven, as I like to say,” the weekend co-host shared, along with a sonogram photo. “It’s been a pretty easy pregnancy so far.”