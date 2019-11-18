Jennifer Lopez Becomes First Woman Ever To Grace Cover Of GQ’s Men Of The Year Issue

Jennifer Lopez said she’s “honored” to be the first woman ever to grace the cover of GQ magazine’s first “Men Of The Year” issue.

The 50-year-old actress/pop singer looked absolutely gorgeous in the photo she posted on Instagram Monday as she posed for the stunning black-and-white cover shot of the magazine’s upcoming issue. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

She didn’t have to explain much about the post and simply captioned it, “Bronx Bred.On a cover generally graced by men, I am honored to be on the cover of @gq’s first Men of the Year issue. Talking #Ramona and #Hustlers, link in my story….”

Lucky for us, a few more snaps from the shoot have appeared on social media. Check them out!

“Jennifer Lopez is GQ’s Icon of the Year,” the magazine captioned one clip from the shoot with the “Hustlers” star. “See all the photos and read @JLo’s #GQMOTY cover story at the link in bio.”(RELATED: 25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])

At one point in her interview for the issue, the “Second Act” star opened up about how things weren’t always easy in her career, but noted that she doesn’t like to dwell on the negative.

“Because I was Latin, and I was a woman, and I was Puerto Rican, and they were not giving me the same pass that they gave everybody else at certain times,” the “Jenny From The Block” shared. “It’s hard to remember specifics. I wish I could. But honestly, I don’t like to harp on the negative or feel sorry for myself.”

“You know, it, it just is what it is,” she added. “There were moments in my life where it got to me more. Where it kind of took me down for a second. But it never took me down for very long. The energy was always in just getting better, doing more growing, and driving myself. To be better, all the time. And creating more opportunities for myself. Just, be resilient. They’ll give up.”