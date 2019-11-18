‘Joker’ Earns More Than $1 Billion At The Box Office Globally

“Joker” has hit a major milestone at the box office.

According to the Hollywood Reporter on Sunday, the hit film with Joaquin Phoenix has officially crossed the $1 billion mark globally.

Well, there it is, folks. The film finally did it. There had been projections for weeks indicating “Joker” had a really good shot of hitting the $1 billion mark.

Here we are in mid-November, and the super villain movie got the job done. Considering the fact it wasn’t even released in the summer, the numbers are absolutely jarring. (RELATED: ‘Joker‘ Makes Record $93.5 Million At The Domestic Box Office)

At this point, “Joker” is just running the score on everybody else. $1 billion at the box office! That’s something we rarely see.

Given the fact people thought this movie was going to cause problems with people, it’s nice to see it having so much success.

It’s a sign that America still has some common sense and we won’t let the internet dictate what we can and can’t watch.

