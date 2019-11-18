Khloé Kardashian Hints At New Reality Show With Daughter True

Reality star Khloé Kardashian teased a new reality show during Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

The announcement was short and a little glossed over, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

In the episode, Kardashian, Jenner and producers sat down to discuss the new project. The producers had apparently stopped by to finalize a show Kardashian had been developing. The show in question would star Kardashian and her daughter, True.

The show most likely will be called “Khloé and True Take the World” and will look similar to spin-off shows such as “Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons” and “Kourtney & Kim Take Miami.”

The producers “want to shoot and put [the show] on the Internet as soon as possible, meaning we could see a five to seven minute episode that lives somewhere on Youtube. (RELATED: Kim And Khloé Kardashian React To Kourtney Potentially Leaving ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’)

I’m into this idea. We don’t get a lot of footage of the children because the Kardashians have always said they wanted their kids to be able to decide if they wanted to be in the spotlight. It’ll be good to see a little bit of True’s personality and how Kardashian is as a mom.