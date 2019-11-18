Matthew McConaughey Drops Majestic Quote On Instagram About Stampedes And Herds

Matthew McConaughey is quickly on his way to becoming an Instagram legend after a weekend post.

The star actor posted a photo of himself in a cowboy hat at a Texas football game and captioned it, “can’t have a stampede without a herd. #hookem.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at the awesome post below.

View this post on Instagram can’t have a stampede without a herd. #hookem A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Nov 16, 2019 at 8:33am PST

For what it’s worth, the Longhorns lost Saturday to Iowa State. I couldn’t care less. Anytime we’ve got McConaughey dropping quotes like this it’s a win for America.

You can’t have a stampede without a herd? Where the hell does the “True Detective” star come up with this stuff?

I have no idea, but I’m not going to read into it too much. All I know is that I’m here for every single second of it.

I honestly can’t get enough of McConaughey’s presence on social media and his Texas fandom. It’s awesome.

McConaughey should just start live streaming his college football thoughts every single Saturday morning. I would watch every single second of it.

A college football show with McConaughey just dropping random quotes and thoughts throughout would be entertainment gold.

View this post on Instagram officially mcconaughey A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Nov 4, 2019 at 8:00am PST

He’s two weeks into using Instagram, and it might already be the best account on the site. Never change, McConaughey. Never change!