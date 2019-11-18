‘What Business Is It Of Yours?’: Megyn Kelly Asked McCarthy About Letter Sent To ABC News Regarding Killed Epstein Story

Journalist Megyn Kelly spoke to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Monday about the letter he sent to ABC News demanding answers as to why they killed a 2015 story about alleged child sex trafficked Jeffrey Epstein.

ABC News has come under fire after Project Veritas released a video of anchor Amy Robach Nov. 5 accusing the network of killing her interview with Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Robach said Buckingham Palace threatened ABC News after finding out Prince Andrew was a part of the story and added that she “had all of” the reporting years ago. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Goes After The Media For Active Bias)

“What business is it of yours as the House Minority leader to push ABC News to explain its editorial business?” Kelly asked during an exclusive interview with McCarthy Monday. She obtained an exclusive copy of the letter McCarthy sent to ABC News Sunday evening.

“Now, when I see a person who works at ABC … to say she had a story three years ago of a known pedophile whose already pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution,” McCarthy replied. “And somehow there;’s been undue influence? I don’t know that there is, but it’s worth asking the question.”

ABC News allegedly contacted CBS after the leaked video, believing that a person who had access to the video was working at the outlet. CBS then fired former ABC producer Ashley Bianco, 25, who was with CBS News for four days, after ABC executives allegedly informed CBS of the situation. (RELATED: Here’s What ABC Ran With While Holding Up Epstein Bombshell Over Journalistic Concerns)

Bianco denied having any involvement in leaking the video during an exclusive interview with Kelly Nov. 8.

