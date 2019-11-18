Minnesota Twins’ Prospect Ryan Costello Dead At Age 23

A rising star in the world of Major League Baseball, Ryan Costello, was found dead in his hotel room in Auckland, New Zealand. He was 23.

“It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Auckland Tuatara third baseman Ryan Costello overnight in Auckland,” a statement from Australian Baseball League’s Auckland Tuataras read, per E! News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnesota Twins (@twins) on Nov 18, 2019 at 6:20am PST

ESPN reported that Costello, who was drafted in 2018 by the Twins, seemingly died of natural causes in his sleep. A statement released by the New Zealand team said that “preliminary indications suggest” he died of natural causes. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

Costello was in the country where he was set to play for the Tuataras later this year. (RELATED: Super K-Pop Star Sulli Dead At Age 25)

Following news of his death, the Twins organization tweeted about his passing.

“We are saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Ryan Costello,” the MLB team wrote. “The entire Twins organization sends our most sincere condolences to Ryan’s family, friends, coaches, and teammates.”