Nebraska Cornhuskers Fans Live Up To The Hype, Prove To Be The Classiest In The Sport

Fans of the Nebraska Cornhuskers were incredible this weekend when I was in Lincoln for the Wisconsin game.

As you all know, I hiked to Lincoln for the Saturday matchup between the Badgers and Cornhuskers. All I’d been told was that Nebraska had the best and classiest fans in the sport. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

My expectations entered the weekend sky high. Even after a beef for months and months, I still fully believed Nebraska fans would embrace me.

They didn’t disappoint. I can’t tell you how welcoming they were to me, my entire family and Wisconsin fans I saw everywhere.

Despite what happened on the field and the Badgers getting a big win, I was blown away by the hospitality.

RAPID REACTION LIVE FROM NEBRASKA: Wisconsin Badgers smoke the Cornhuskers. Be careful what you ask for! pic.twitter.com/bYiU6fUC0O — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 16, 2019

I lost count of how many free beers I got by sundown Friday. It’s almost like paying for a beer as a guest in Lincoln is illegal.

I can’t stress enough how nice these people are. We sat down for some drinks Saturday night, and there weren’t enough open seats at the bar. So, a random guy in the middle of his dinner offered to get up and find somewhere else to sit.

Of course, we refused to take him up on that, but where else do you find that? We had another guy who essentially cleared our tab at the same bar later that night.

Huge thank you to everybody who made my trip to Nebraska an unforgettable experience. The Cornhuskers truly have the best fans in America. I felt at home, and lost count of all the free drinks we were given. If Nebraska fans ever cross paths in Madison, the beers are all on me. pic.twitter.com/4VVj4S4r2J — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2019

The kindness never ended. Every single day (Friday through Sunday), they kept the beer flowing and made sure we were taken care of.

Fans of Nebraska didn’t just live up to the hype. They blew it out of the water. The product on the field isn’t where the fans want it to be.

That’s not easy, but it’s the reality of the situation. Having said that, I hope they get back to greatness. It’s good for the B1G, and you want to see good things happen to good people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Nov 16, 2019 at 10:02am PST

I know we had a fun feud over the past few months, and I still plan on taking it to the Cornhuskers at every chance I get. Outside of what happens on the field, Nebraska is a fanbase I’ll rock with any day of the week.

If any of you Cornhuskers ever find yourself in Madison when I’m around, the drinks are on me.