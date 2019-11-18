Pod & Country Episode 2: Is Kanye’s Turn To Christianity Good For America?

Kanye West turns to Jesus and now says, “my only mission and calling is to spread the gospel.” He has taken his Sunday Services all over the country and thousands have now converted to Christianity.

While American culture has become increasingly hostile to God, Kanye West is running towards God. Lisa Smiley explains why this is good for America.

Pod & Country is a new weekly show produced by the Daily Caller. Host Lisa Smiley seeks to enlighten a new breed of conservatives who want to think deeper about what’s happening in America. She goes beyond the typical headlines to discuss the political and moral ideas driving the day’s biggest stories.

