Porn Star Teanna Trump Tweets At The Oklahoma City Thunder Over Alleged Unpaid Debts

Porn star Tenna Trump apparently has some beef with a player on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Tenna tweeted and deleted Sunday night to the Thunder that a player on the team "needs to PAY ME what he owes me." The tweet is no longer up, but you can see a screenshot here.

She followed that up with a tweet stating, "You gotta do what you gotta do."

You gotta do what you gotta do — Teanna Trump (@TeannaTrump) November 18, 2019

It's not entirely clear what motivated this, but one person watching a live stream tweeted she claimed a Thunder player offered her money for travel and sex, which went unpaid.

No. She had an Instagram livestream where she talked about a thunder player saying hed pay her back for her flights and pay her to fuck and then stiffed her on all of it and she was gonna expose him if he didn't pay her. — Russell Winters (@thelemoncarl) November 18, 2019

This isn't a great look for the Thunder at all. Now, I'm not against the porn industry. I know several women in the industry (let's not make a big deal out of it), and most of them are good people.

Having said that, having a very famous porn star tweeting at your team in a public relations nightmare. There is nothing good that can come from it.

Trust me, the last thing any pro organization wants is a porn star airing out some dirty laundry for the world to see.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teanna Trump (@itsteannatrump) on Dec 27, 2017 at 4:05pm PST

I don’t know who she is referencing, but the team might want to find out ASAP. Again, there’s nothing good that comes from Teanna if she starts tweeting out dirty little secrets.

That much I can promise you for sure. If she’s owed money and it’ll keep her fingers off Twitter, then pay it immediately.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teanna Trump (@itsteannatrump) on Dec 11, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

Personally, I hope the player never pays up. I need to know what info she has! Spill the beans, Teanna. Spill the beans!

H/T: Barstool Sports