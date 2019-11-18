Prince Andrew Was Asked About Epstein Murder Theories. Here’s What He Said

Prince Andrew said he responded in “shock” when he saw that wealthy pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in August.

The prince also said he’s bound to accept the official coroner ruling that Epstein committed suicide, when asked about theories that Epstein didn’t kill himself.

“Some people think that he didn’t take his own life,” the BBC’s Emily Maitlis posed to Prince Andrew in an interview that aired Saturday.

“Well there again, I’m not one to be able to answer that question, um, I believe that centers around something to do with a bone in his neck, as to whether or not if you commit suicide that bone breaks, or something,” he answered. “I’m afraid to say I’m not an expert, I have to take what the coroner says, and he has ruled that it was suicide.” (RELATED: ABC News Leak Renews Focus On Elite Media Coziness With Jeffrey Epstein)

WATCH:

Prince Andrew denied an Epstein accuser’s claim that she was forced to have sex with the prince, saying her story didn’t hold up because he doesn’t get sweaty. He also said he “can’t” explain a photograph of him with the accuser, because he has “no memory of that photo ever being taken.”

The prince doesn’t regret his friendship with Epstein, because “the people that I met and the opportunities that I was given to learn, either by him or because of him, were actually very useful,” he said.

