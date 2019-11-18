Taylor Swift Will Perform At American Music Awards Following Spat With Scooter Braun Over Music Rights

Musician Taylor Swift will perform at the American Music Awards after concern she wouldn’t be able to perform her old songs live.

Big Machine Label Group and Dick Clark Productions announced Monday that the dispute had been worked out and Swift will be performing, according to a report published by Variety.

According to @Variety, Big Machine and Dick Clark Productions have reached an agreement that will allow Taylor to perform her back catalogue at the #AMAs and for the performance to be re-broadcast via mutually approved platforms! ???? | https://t.co/10zyV0myl7 pic.twitter.com/hlgc4rNbWE — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdatesNYBU) November 18, 2019



“The Big Machine Label Group and Dick Clark Productions announce that they have come to terms on a licensing agreement that approves their artists’ performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms,” the statement read. “This includes the upcoming American Music Awards performances. It should be noted that recording artists do not need label approval for live performances on television or any other live media.

“Record label approval is only needed for contracted artists’ audio and visual recordings and in determining how those works are distributed,” the statement added. (RELATED: Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta Deny Claims Taylor Swift Is Banned From Performing Her Music)

Swift accused Scooter Braun of not allowing her to perform her songs live at the American Music Awards last week. However, the statement made Monday clarified that Swift was never going to be banned from performing her music live.

The issue seemed to be related to how the show would be distributed after it was taped, Page Six reported.