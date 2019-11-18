Editorial

Tua Tagovailoa Has ‘Successful’ Hip Surgery, ‘Prognosis Is Excellent’

NCAA Football: Alabama at Mississippi State

Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a very successful hip surgery on Monday.

Dr. Lyle Cain released a statement that the surgery was “successful” to fix his dislocated hip, and that his “prognosis is excellent.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The surgery came after Tua suffered a brutal hip injury against Mississippi State at the end of the first half.

It promptly ended his season, and it’s not clear when he’ll play again.

Like I said earlier today, I’m really pulling for Tua. Hell, I think even Auburn fans are pulling for Tua to play again at a high level.

It’s truly a testament to what kind of man and athlete he is. There’s no doubt he’s a great person, and you never want to see good people fail.

You especially never want to see somebody get hurt in the brutal fashion he did.

Let’s all hope Tua is able to get back to being a player that can have an NFL career. It’d be heartbreaking to watch it all get taken away due to a freak injury.

Prayers out to the Alabama star! We’re all cheering for him!