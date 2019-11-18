Tua Tagovailoa Has ‘Successful’ Hip Surgery, ‘Prognosis Is Excellent’

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a very successful hip surgery on Monday.

Dr. Lyle Cain released a statement that the surgery was "successful" to fix his dislocated hip, and that his "prognosis is excellent."

Dr. Cain expects Tua Tagovailoa to make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/wfBlf9QrLO — WVUA 23 (@wvua23) November 18, 2019

The surgery came after Tua suffered a brutal hip injury against Mississippi State at the end of the first half.

It promptly ended his season, and it’s not clear when he’ll play again.

Like I said earlier today, I’m really pulling for Tua. Hell, I think even Auburn fans are pulling for Tua to play again at a high level.

It’s truly a testament to what kind of man and athlete he is. There’s no doubt he’s a great person, and you never want to see good people fail.

You especially never want to see somebody get hurt in the brutal fashion he did.

Tua is a man of MANY TALENTS @Tuaamann (via casher67/IG) pic.twitter.com/lbuusC1sVb — Overtime (@overtime) November 18, 2019

Let’s all hope Tua is able to get back to being a player that can have an NFL career. It’d be heartbreaking to watch it all get taken away due to a freak injury.

Prayers out to the Alabama star! We’re all cheering for him!