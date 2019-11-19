More Than Two-Thirds Of Americans Support State Safeguards On Abortions, Poll Shows

More than two-thirds of Americans support the ability of states to safeguard abortion practices, according to a national poll released Tuesday.

The poll, conducted by Americans United for Life in partnership with YouGov, surveyed 1,326 American adults on attitudes toward abortion and patients’ rights, and found that about 74% of respondents believe states should have the ability to pass laws ensuring abortion facilities comply with “basic medical practices and sanitation.” Of those polled, 43.3% identified as pro-choice, 35.5% of those polled identify as pro-life, and 23.9% identified as neither.

AUL President and CEO Catherine Glenn Foster said the poll reflects common-sense sentiments Americans espouse related to abortion. (RELATED: The Clintons Coined The Phrase ‘Safe, Legal And Rare,’ But Abortion Activists Say This Is Stigmatizing)

“It is common sense that women need emergency medical care when an abortion goes wrong,” Foster told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “And it is common sense that states have the right to pass laws to protect patients. The American people get it. We hope the Supreme Court recognizes this and can get on the same page.”

NEW POLL: A vast majority of Americans (78.2%) believe that physicians performing abortions should be able to transfer women who experience complications directly to the emergency room. https://t.co/BrBzFpQ2mo — Americans United for Life (@AUL) November 19, 2019

The poll also found that 78.2% of Americans believe physicians who perform abortions should be able to send women who are experiencing complications during abortions to the emergency room.

Seventy percent of respondents said abortion clinics should be held to the same standards that general hospitals are held to, and 39% of those surveyed said that abortion is a fundamental right granted by the Constitution. The poll was conducted between Oct. 25 and 28 and had a margin of error of +/- 2.69 percentage points.

