Watch The Preview For HBO’s New Comedy ‘Avenue 5’ With Hugh Laurie

HBO’s new comedy series “Avenue 5” looks like it’s going to be great.

The plot of the new show, according to IMDB, is simply, “Space captain Ryan Clark of the Avenue 5 tries to get along with others in the space tourism industry.”

It also features a loaded cast that includes Hugh Laurie, Zach Woods and Josh Gad. Judging from the first preview, we’re in for a very fun time. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Give it a watch below.

“Avenue 5” shows up in January 2020, and I’m guessing this one is going to be required viewing. No question about it.

If there’s one thing HBO does exceptionally well, it’s comedy. Look no further than “Silicon Valley,” “Eastbound & Down” and “Entourage” for proof of that fact.

Woods is even on “Silicon Valley,” and he is a huge part of the show’s success.

Now, he’s joining “Avenue 5,” and I can’t wait. The comedy possibilities for the “space tourism industry” are truly unlimited.

Tourism already provides a bunch of opportunities. Now throw it in space, and you’re really cooking with gas.

I can’t wait to catch this one once it arrives in a few months. It absolutely looks like a great time.