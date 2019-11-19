‘Puppets Of The Democratic Party’: Nunes Rips Media’s Impeachment Coverage

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes used his opening statement Tuesday to rip into the media’s coverage of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, suggesting that the press operates in lockstep with the Democratic Party.

“I would like to address a few brief words to the American people watching at home,” Nunes said. “If you watched the impeachment hearings last week, you may have noticed a disconnect between what you actually saw and the mainstream media accounts describing it.”

Nunes then went on to rip the legacy media’s coverage of the “Russia hoax,” and the Trump administration in general, calling the media “puppets of the Democratic Party.” (RELATED: Fox News Tops CNN, MSNBC In Impeachment Ratings)

“With their biased misreporting on the Russia hoax, the media lost confidence of millions of Americans,” Nunes said. “And because they refused to acknowledge how badly they botched the story they have learned no lessons and simply expect Americans will believe as they try to stoke another partisan frenzy.”

The ranking member’s comments came at the start of the third public impeachment hearings related to the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Democrats have alleged that Trump used the phone call to convince Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden’s business activities in the country. (RELATED: ‘The Last People On Earth With The Credibility:’ Devin Nunes Chides Democrats In Opening Statement)

Vice President Mike Pence’s foreign policy aide Jennifer Williams and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman will testify in the first of three public hearings scheduled for this week.