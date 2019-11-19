Eric Swalwell And The ‘Fart Heard Round The World’

On today’s sow we cover Eric Swalwell, Chris Matthews, and “fartgate.” Also, Chick-Fil-A caves to the liberal mob, a vegan sues Burger King over their fake Whopper, Kamala Harris wants to legalize marijuana, and Stacey Abrams calls the Electoral College racist and classist.

It’s not often a fart makes news, but it sure sounded like someone – either host Chris Matthews or guest Eric Swalwell – ripped a rather loud one during a live interview last night. Who was the offending party? We examine the evidence.

Chick-Fil-A was a favorite of conservatives because they refused to appease the angry liberal mob demanding they abandon the company’s Christian values. Well, now they have. The company announced it has caved to the pressure and will no longer support “anti-LGBTQ” organization like the Salvation Army? Yes, the Salvation Army is now considered unacceptable by the left, and Chick-Fil-A. We explain.

A vegan is sure Burger King is cooking their fake-meat Whopper on the same grille as the real thing, thereby contaminating the vegetarian plant hockey puck and filed a lawsuit because of it. And the lawyer on the case wants to make it a class action suit, of course. We need a loser pays system.

Kamala Harris is looking for some way to attract attention and support, so she’s calling for legalizing marijuana. In addition, she’s calling for a mandate that former convicted drug dealers be given priority in both the jobs and business licenses for those businesses. Yes, it’s that crazy.

And failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams claims the Electoral College is both racist and classist, because everything is racist and classist to the left. We have the insane audio.

