Afternoon Mirror: #Fartgate Remarks — RANKED

Quote of the Day:

“We always knew Swalwell was full of shit…#fartgate.”

— Donald Trump Jr.

Text I Woke Up To: “Do You think Matthews did it?”

MOOD: “All it takes is a little bathroom humor to make this site mildly bearable for an evening and I think that’s beautiful. #Fartgate” — Kimberly Corban Rourke, podcaster, “Life As She Knows It.” (RELATED: Al Roker Should Never Talk About Pooping)

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.): “This, too, shall pass.”

Rep. Eric Fartwell Vs. MSNBC’s Chris Mattblew

Hardball tried to explain away the gaseous TV moment during MSNBC’s program hosted by Chris Matthews Monday night, tweeting, “Sorry to disappoint the conspiracy theorists – it was the #hardball mug scraping across the desk. Get yours today and let’s get back to the news!”

The Daily Caller‘s Derek Hunter: “You had HOURS and this is what you came up with? A shoe or a leather chair might have been believable, but a mug on a desk? Was the desk made out of someone’s ass that was farting?”

Chrissy Teigen, model: “No it’s a fart don’t ruin this.”

#Fartgate Remarks: RANKED

11. “I still remember where I was when Swalwell farted.” — Chuck Ross, reporter, Daily Caller News Foundation.

10. “They are already accusing Trump of planting beans in the green room at MSNBC.” — John Coale, husband to Voice of America’s Greta Van Susteren, host, Gray TV.

9. “I mean, honestly, who hasn’t farted during live TV before? Also, the country needed #fartgate to heal before this week’s explosive hearings.” — Wajahat Ali, contributing op-ed writer, NYT, CNN contributor.

8. “First you gas your viewers, then you gaslight them. No one believes this.” — Mollie Hemingway, contributor, Fox News, senior editor, The Federalist.

7. “There are two types of people in the world— 1. People who think farts are funny. 2. People who don’t think farts are funny. It is pretty much all you need to know about a person. Which are you? (I think they’re hilarious.) #fartgate.” — Alyssa Milano, lefty political activist, actress.

6. “Unless you’re telling me that thing bounced through the echoey Capitol building, into Swalwell’s mic, through control to the main audio, then that is one magic fart. There is also, of course, the possibility that there was a second farter.” — S.E. Cupp, CNN.

5. “I’m really sorry about this but I have to ask if this was you or someone in the studio.” — Addy Baird, BuzzFeed via text. Swalwell replied back, “It was not me!!!!! Ha. And I didn’t hear it when I was speaking.”

4. “I’ve been offline because I’m sick and can’t think of anything worse than looking at tweets but I feel a responsibility to point out that MSNBC has a notorious farting problem and I firmly believe it came from inside the house and that Swalwell is innocent.” — Ashley Feinberg, reporter, Slate.

3. “If Trump tweets about #fartgate I honestly don’t think I can go to work tomorrow.” — David Martosko, U.S. editor, Daily Mail. Martosko also gets… recognized for this one: “New reelection slogan.’Swalwell 2020. Pull my finger.'”

2. “I’m calling on @ericswalwell to resign for farting so loudly on live television. Children or anyone could have been watching. That’s fucking disgusting, there’s no place for it.” — Comfortably Smug.

1. #Fartgate Sorry, @RepSwalwell, we’re not buying your excuses across the pond. Own your trump.” — Piers Morgan, host, Good Morning Britain, columnist, Daily Mail. Watch Piers reenact the moment here. He said, “Let’s do the Swalwell.”

Lefty Think Tanker Blasts NYT

“Apparently, if you’re a ‘star’, the NYTimes will let you do anything. Honestly, whoever writes these headlines needs an intervention.” — Neera Tanden, president, Center for American Progress, former adviser to Hillary Clinton.

Confessional.

“Tomorrow I’m contemplating waking up so my roommate can zip my dress before she goes to work early and then going back to bed with the dress on. This is where I’m at right now.” — Jessica Huseman, reporter, ProPublica.

A wish from Yoko Ono: “I wish that you get everything you want in life. Wish well, and you will receive it tenfold. Wish badly and you will receive it tenfold.”

Fight breaks out between George Conway and Nikki Haley

Last week, George Conway, husband to President Trump’s Counselor Kellyanne Conway, said Rep. Elise Stafanik (R-N.W.) was “lying trash” for her performance during the impeachment hearings. Here’s the exact quote: “@EliseStefanik is lying trash. Please give to her opponent, @TedraCobb.” (RELATED: Elise Stafanik Fires Back At ‘Trash’ Talker George Conway)

This week, he’s going after former U.N. Ambassador Haley, who has been showering Trump with compliments and backing him 100 percent.

NIKKI HALEY: “This is absolutely uncalled for and disgusting. What is wrong with people? George Conway is the last person that can call someone “trash.” #Pathetic”

GEORGE CONWAY: “Oh, @NikkiHaley just the other day you said that the world’s biggest pathological liar, @realDonaldTrump was a ‘truthful’ man. *That’s* the very essence of disgusting, trashy, and pathetic—utterly shameless and transparent dishonesty.”

GEORGE CONWAY: “I’m more than happy to say that Devin Nunes is lying trash, too. Really dumb lying trash.”

GEORGE CONWAY: “You’ll say anything to get the vice-presidential nomination, won’t you, @NikkiHaley?”

National Review writer to speak at Catholic University

“DC dwellers: I’ll be speaking at Catholic University this Wednesday at 7pm, talking about precisely what you’d think I’d be talking about! I’d love to see you there, DM me for event details.” — Alexandria DeSanctis, staff writer, National Review.

Gossip Roundup

Yashar Ali lashes out at ‘You Were At My Wedding’ Denise McAllister: “I’ve ignored your many tweets about me because I didn’t want engage…but what the hell. You, a straight woman, said I was ‘lost’ & “he doesn’t know his purpose as an individual. So he wallows and tries to find himself in another man’s asshole. Sad. You don’t get the difference.”

He explained, “It’s always people with 150 followers who are the ones who say ‘don’t feed the trolls!’ or ‘why are you giving this person attention?’ You couldn’t handle two mean tweets w/o shutting your account down…try hundreds/thousands in a day. Occasionally it feels good to respond.” (RELATED: Ex-Federalist Writer Says Denise McAllister Often Had Dustups With Coworkers)

InfoWars is reporting… that President Trump‘s food taster got ill after “ingesting” an “unnamed substance,” which the story says explains why the president made an unscheduled visit to Walter Reed to have his blood checked. The report says doctors believe there may have been “time-delayed poison” in the food. Here.

NYT‘s Peter Baker on Trump’s health: “Two days after Trump’s mysterious, unannounced hospital visit, the White House tries to douse speculation, issuing a doctor’s statement saying the president had no chest pain or other urgent condition and was just undergoing tests as part of routine care.” Here.

On Trump’s weight…

@drysanjaygupta on CNN right now: “Phased physical exams are not a thing. Also @realDonaldTrump is clinically obese.” — Elizabeth Thorp, actress, House of Cards.

Frank Thorp V is a producer and off-air reporter for NBC News. Hallie Jackson is the chief White House correspondent for NBC News and an MSNBC anchor.

Every day is an adventure with @HallieJackson by my side, can’t wait to show this little person the world as a family!! pic.twitter.com/4aGVIX7ZQt — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 17, 2019

Ex-creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti is super sensitive about his name showing up on “Jeopardy!” “Last week, Fox News and every other right wing hack including @TuckerCarlson attempted to mock me because ‘nobody on Jeopardy knew who Michael Avenatti was.’ Tonight…it was Tom Hanks. Well that didn’t take long. #GoodCompany.”

Note to readers: Avenatti is hardly comparable to Hanks.

The meaning behind #DevinNunesIsAnIdiot

REP. DEVIN NUNES: “Mr. Vindman, you testified in your deposition that you did not know the whistleblower.”

VINDMAN: “Ranking member, it’s Lt. Col. Vindman, please.”

The Washington Examiner‘s Eddie Scarry wasn’t amused: “That was embarrassing for Vindman. Demanding that an elected member of Congress address him by his military title? Prissy.”

Pretty disturbing video of… CNN’s Brian Stelter‘s daughter, Sunny, falling out of her stroller. He pushes her across the room. She falls out of the stroller. He claps and laughs. Cutest part of video: She says she’s OK. Here.