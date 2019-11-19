Garnet Hathaway Ejected For Spitting On Erik Gudbranson During Win Over The Ducks

Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway might be in some major trouble with the league after his actions Monday night.

During a win over the Anaheim Ducks, Hathaway was tossed after he spit on Erik Gudbranson during a massive altercation after a goal for the Caps. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the entire situation unfold below. It’s truly unbelievable from pretty much start to finish.

Chaos erupts behind the Anaheim net after Brendan Leipsic levels Derek Grant and Chandler Stephenson scores. Garnet Hathaway gets a match penalty for spitting on Erik Gudbranson pic.twitter.com/azj6YazNTM — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 19, 2019

What the hell was Hathaway thinking? Throwing a punch and getting into a fight in the NHL is one thing. That happens all the time, and is relatively expected to occur during games.

However, spitting on somebody is way too far. It’s just a weak move. If you want to drop the gloves, then that’s fine.

The moment you spit on somebody, you’re asking for the benches to clear. At that point, you deserve whatever happens to you.

If somebody spit on me during a sporting event, I would justifiably lose my mind. It’s just an unbelievably clown move.

I have no idea what kind of punishment the NHL will cook up for Hathaway, but it damn well better be severe.

We just can’t have NHL players spitting on each other. He should be embarrassed by his behavior.