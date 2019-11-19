George Lucas’ Reaction To Watching A First Cut Of ‘The Phantom Menace’ Is Laugh-Out-Loud Funny

George Lucas didn’t have a pleasant reaction to seeing a first cut of “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.”

Lucas is the genius behind the “Star Wars” saga, and he’s brought joy to countless people all over the world with his films.

However, he apparently knew he screwed up immediately with “Episode I.” In a video shared on Twitter by @LightsCameraPod, Lucas is almost at a loss for words after seeing a first cut, and I don’t say that as a good thing. (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian‘ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

He clearly knew things had gone off the rails. Watch his reaction below as he tries to rationalize the movie he made.

George Lucas’ reaction to seeing a cut of ‘The Phantom Menace’ for the first time is incredible. Everyone looks like they witnessed a death. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/sWmlR23qii — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) November 18, 2019

You almost have to feel bad for Lucas after watching that video. He just wanted to bring people a new “Star Wars” movie to enjoy and start the prequels.

Instead, he got an open revolt from fans, who pretty universally hated it. I guess he knew he had trouble on his hands before the public even saw it.

Imagine spending the kind of money that was spent on “Phantom of Menace” and then hating it that much. The moment you start trying to rationalize something, you know things have gone wrong.

His instincts were also 100% correct because “Episode I” was trash. It’s painful for me to say, but it’s true.

The only cool part might have been this fight with Darth Maul.

Lucas‘ reaction I think speaks for us all. What a terrible movie and awful start to the prequels.