Everything You Missed From The Third Day Of Public Impeachment Hearings – Highlights

Democrats took shots at President Donald Trump, Republicans questioned Hunter Biden’s ties to Burisma, and witnesses presented contradictory statements during the third day of impeachment hearings.
Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan blasted Democratic House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff for warning a witness not to reveal the identity of the whistleblower, saying “You have said, even though no one believes you, you have said you don’t know who the whistleblower is, so how is this outing the whistleblower to find out who this individual is?”
Check out the latest from the Daily Caller’s video team and subscribe to our YouTube channel to be sure you never miss out!
WATCH below for our latest hits:
Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable
Expert Advice On How To Dress For Court! Courtesy Of Roger Stone
Ted Cruz Wants El Chapo To Pay For The Border Wall!
A Man Was Arrested For Praying And Anointing At The White House
How Many Times Did The Democrats Say “Trump” In The CNN Debate?
These People Roast Trump Only To Find Out It Was Obama!
We Asked People In D.C. If They Believe That Wearing A Make America Great Again Hat Was Racist