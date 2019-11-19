‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Isaac Hempstead Wright Says Bran Had The Best Character Arc

“Game Of Thrones” star Isaac Hempstead Wright recently made a bold claim about the hit show.

Wright played Bran in the HBO production. As fans of the show know, Bran was the person who eventually took over and ruled the kingdom. For this reason, the man playing the iconic character thinks he had the best arc in the show. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Wright said the following Monday at an event at London’s BFI Southbank about Bran, according to NME:

I would obviously say this, but I think that Bran had the best character arc. In the very first episode you think he’s toast – he’s dead. He grows and learns the hard way about a lot of things. He goes from being this traditionally vulnerable character to the most powerful person there is.

I guess I understand what Wright is saying here, and he’s not necessarily even wrong. He might not be wrong at all. I just don’t care.

I see no positives to Bran. It’s not because he’s not a good character. It’s because the ending was just so damn bad and he was the face of it.

It was terribly bad. Bran ruling the kingdom? Give me a break. It’s absolutely pathetic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on May 31, 2019 at 5:32am PDT

We all know it was Daenerys or bust for me. Let our favorite blonde in TV history run the damn show. That’s what the people wanted.

Instead, we got the crippled Three-Eyed Raven calling the shots. It sucked, and it’s that simple.

There were so many better options the writers could have chosen from, and instead, they picked one everybody universally hated.

If it’d been Dany riding it out until the end, I would have been all in. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

As always, I’ll continue to complain about this for as long as I please. As a huge fan, I think I’ve earned that right.

Now, let’s all take a moment to reflect upon Emilia Clarke’s epic performance. It truly was the best part of the show.