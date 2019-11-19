Joy Behar Says Pete Buttigieg Is In A ‘Very Traditional Marriage’ — ‘Unless You Are A Homophobe’

“The View” co-host Joy Behar said Monday that 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is in a “traditional marriage.”

Behar discussed the South Bend, Indiana, mayor’s chances at winning the Democratic nomination and said Buttigieg would appeal to voters because of his monogamous marriage. Buttigieg is gay and is married to a man, Chasten Buttigieg.

“People are excited about [Pete] Buttigieg,” Behar said. “He’s fresh. He’s new. He’s gay.” (RELATED: Buttigieg’s Internal Focus Groups Find ‘Being Gay Was A Barrier’ For Black Southern Voters, Particularly Black Men)

“He’s a serviceman,” she added. “He served in Afghanistan.”

“He’s married and … unless you are a homophobe, he’s married in a very traditional marriage … totally monogamous,” Behar said Monday.

WATCH:



The mayor has said that his marriage to his Chasten Buttigieg has made him “more able to be true” to his faith. (RELATED: Buttigieg Draws On Bible, Suggests Unborn Babies Can Be Aborted Up Until Their First Breath)

“And I would also say that nothing has made me feel more connected, more able to be true, however imperfectly, to my faith than the experience of putting myself second, that came with committing my life to my husband Chasten,” Pete Buttigieg said at an October CNN LGBTQ forum.

The Buttigieg campaign did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

