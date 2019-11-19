Kelly Clarkson’s Daytime Talk Show Renewed For Second Season

Musician Kelly Clarkson will see a second season of her daytime talk show.

NBCUniversal announced the decision to renew “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” according to a report published Monday by Variety.

“‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ is connecting with viewers in a unique way and we are so happy to build on that momentum, bringing Kelly’s brand of humor, heart, and, of course, the incredible ‘Kellyoke,’ to stations for a second season,” Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of creative affairs at NBCUniversal Television Distribution, said in a statement. (RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Announces Las Vegas Residency)

“It is a privilege to be in business with Kelly and our production team, led by Alex Duda, who have a clear creative vision and a talent for storytelling and creating quality entertainment that invites you in for a good time and leaves you feeling happy,” she added.

Guests Clarkson has had on her show so far include Chance The Rapper, Jennifer Garner, Blake Shelton, Ellen DeGeneres, John Cena, John Legend and others.

It’s no surprise that Clarkson’s show has been renewed considering the show’s debut in September scored the highest ratings for a new syndicated talk show since 2012, Variety reported.

I’m so happy for Clarkson. As we saw on both “American Idol” and “The Voice,” Clarkson has such an infectious and bubbly personality. I wouldn’t expect anything but greatness from her on television.